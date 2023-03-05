Massive protests at Imran Khan's residence as fears of arrest in Toshakhana case looms large

Amid massive protests against police action in Pakistan, the Islamabad Police and their Punjab Police colleagues arrived at former prime minister Imran Khan's Lahore apartment in Zaman Park on Sunday to arrest him for his repeated absences from Toshakhana court hearings.

The police however returned without making an arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman despite the issuance of an arrest warrant against him in the Toshakhana case, local media reported. Later SSP Islamabad Police said that they had gone to Khan's residence to sign the notice, not to make an arrest, Samaa TV reported.