Matter of concern: India on US charging Indian national in case relating to plot to kill Sikh separatist

India on Thursday, 30 November described the US charging an Indian national with conspiring to kill a Sikh separatist on American soil as a "matter of concern" and asserted that a high-level probe committee will investigate all aspects of the case.

India has constituted a probe team to investigate allegations relating to the conspiracy to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh extremist and known to be an American and Canadian citizen.

On Wednesday, 29 November, US federal prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta of involvement in the foiled plot to kill Pannun.

"As regards the case against an individual that has been filed in a US court allegedly linking him to an Indian official, this is a matter of concern," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.