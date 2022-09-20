Matthew McConaughey shares how he dealt with teenage sexual traumas

"He even said this, he goes, 'You may even feel them hesitate, and then after you stop, they may go, oh, no, no, come on. Don't. Wait till next time.' And he was right, I got in certain senses where it was like, 'No, no, no. OK, I'm out.' And saying, 'OK, cool. I'm out.' The girl went, 'Oh, well, no, come on.' And I was like, 'No, no, no.' He said, 'Trust you'll have another day, if it is to be.'"



The 52-year-old actor was still able to have some "healthy sexual relations" with girls that weren't "ugly" after the blackmailing.



He went on: "But I was very clear, again, that was not right, that was not cool, that was not the way it is. After that, I got to have some healthy sexual relations and have girls that I liked and liked me, and we slowly got intimate and it was beautiful and clumsy, and all those things, but it wasn't ugly like that was."