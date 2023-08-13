Maui wildfires deadliest in US in 100 years

Focus on the survivors

"It's going to rise," Governor Josh Green said about the death toll as he toured the devastation on historic Front Street.

"We can only wait and support those who are living. Our focus now is to reunite people when we can and get them housing and get them health care, and then turn to rebuilding."

Maui County officials said about 4,500 people needed shelter after being displaced by the blaze.

They cited figures from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Pacific Disaster Center.

More than 2,200 structures were damaged or destroyed, and more than 2,100 acres (850 hectares) were burned.

The cost to rebuild the historic Lahaina town was estimated at $5.5 billion (€5.02 billion), according to the FEMA.

It is projected to be the second-costliest disaster in Hawaii history, behind only Hurricane Iniki in 1992, said disaster and risk modeling firm Karen Clark & Company.