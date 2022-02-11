McDonald's files trademarks for virtual restaurants in the metaverse

"I think you're going to see every brand that you can think of make these filings within the next 12 months," Gerben told Forbes.



"I don't think anyone wants to be the next Blockbuster and just completely ignore a new technology that's coming."



Facebook, now known as Meta, has already opened up its metaverse world, Horizon Worlds, and Microsoft plans to open up a metaverse version of its Teams app soon.



Smaller companies can get in on the action too, by buying their own space on ready-made metaverse platforms such as Sandbox, Decentraland and Mirandus, the report said.



Many are doing so now in order to stake their claim, before figuring out how to actually use this new technology for their benefit.