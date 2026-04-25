Measles vaccine shortfall reveals deepening weaknesses in Bangladesh’s health system

Bangladesh’s public health system is facing mounting strain, with a recent measles vaccine shortage exposing broader structural and administrative weaknesses, according to a report published on Friday.

The report highlights a sharp decline in national immunisation coverage, which has dropped to around 60 per cent in 2025 — a significant fall from the 85 to 92 per cent range recorded between 2010 and 2022. Health experts warn that this reversal threatens to undo decades of progress in controlling vaccine-preventable diseases.

For years, Bangladesh’s Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) had been regarded as a model for developing nations. Built on consistent government backing, international partnerships, and an extensive network of frontline health workers, the programme achieved high vaccination rates and reduced disease outbreaks. However, recent disruptions suggest that this success is now at risk.

The report argues that the current crisis extends beyond logistical setbacks, pointing instead to systemic governance failures. Effective immunisation programmes depend on coordinated procurement, reliable funding, stable leadership, and a functioning workforce. Disruptions across these areas, particularly when occurring simultaneously, can severely undermine outcomes.

A key concern raised is the dismantling of the Health, Population and Nutrition Sector Programme (HPNSP) in 2025, which had previously provided a structured framework for vaccine procurement.