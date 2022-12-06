Men are slowly losing their Y chromosome; a new sex gene discovery in spiny rats brings hope for humanity

However, evolution of a new sex determining gene comes with risks. What if more than one new system evolves in different parts of the world?



A "war" of the sex genes could lead to the separation of new species, which is exactly what has happened with mole voles and spiny rats.



So, if someone visited Earth in 11 million years, they might find no humans or several different human species, kept apart by their different sex determination systems.

By Jenny Graves: Distinguished Professor of Genetics and Vice Chancellor's Fellow, La Trobe University



(The Conversation)