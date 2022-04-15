Mental health may impact chances of breakthrough COVID: Study

They tracked data from more than 2.5 lakh US Department of Veterans Affairs patients, who had completed their vaccine regimen and had at least one test for SARS-CoV-2.



Just over a half (51.4 per cent) of the patients had received at least one psychiatric diagnosis within the last five years and 14.8 per cent developed breakthrough COVID, confirmed by a positive test.



"Our research suggests that increased breakthrough infections in people with psychiatric disorders cannot be entirely explained by socio-demographic factors or pre-existing conditions," said senior study author Aoife O'Donovan from UCSF.



"It is possible that immunity following vaccination wanes more quickly or more strongly for people with psychiatric disorders and they could have less protection to newer variants," O'Donovan said in a statement.



The average age of the 263,697 participants was 66 and 90.8 per cent were male.



Overall, those participants with psychiatric disorders had a 3 per cent increased risk for breakthrough COVID infections in 2021, when adjusted for both demographic factors and pre-existing conditions, compared with participants without a psychiatric history, the researchers said.

However, the risk was 24 per cent higher for over-65s with substance abuse, 23 per cent higher for those with psychotic disorders, 16 per cent higher for bipolar disorder, 14 per cent for adjustment disorder and 12 per cent for anxiety, they said.