Meta expands ban on Russian state media globally

In the days ahead, "we will label these links and provide more information to people before they share or click on them to let them know that they lead to Russian state-controlled media websites. We plan on putting similar measures in place on Instagram".



The company is already labelling Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts from Russian state-controlled media outlets so people know where this information comes from.



"By providing this additional transparency, we aim to give people more context if they want to share direct links to Russian state-controlled media websites or when others see someone's post that contains a link to one of these sites," it added.



Most Big Tech platforms like Meta, Twitter, Google (and YouTube) and Microsoft have banned Russian state media outlets in the wake of the Ukraine invasion.