Meta rolls out new privacy updates for teens on Instagram, Facebook

Meta has rolled out new privacy updates for teenagers on Instagram and Facebook, to protect them from online harm.



Starting now, anyone who joins Facebook under the age of 16, or under the age of 18 in some countries, will automatically be placed in more private settings, the company said in a blogpost.



The company is also testing methods to prevent teenagers from messaging suspicious adults they are not connected to, and the platform won't display them in the People You May Know recommendations.