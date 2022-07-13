Meta supports launch of free helpline for boosting kids safety online

The helpline, operational between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday, will offer technical, emotional, social, legal support as well as provide information and referral support.



"Online safety of children is a serious issue and we are committed to build an environment where children feel safe across our platforms. Each day more children are coming online and to keep them safe from the risks of online harm, there is a need to create a reporting model which is not only child-friendly and effective but it can also be adapted by industry at large," Antigone Davis, VP, Global Head of Safety, Meta, said in a statement.



Meri Trustline (6363176363) will be available in both Hindi and English to children and other stakeholders including caregivers, parents/guardians, teachers, siblings, young adults, and allies.

Other institutions or organisations dealing with or acting on behalf of children can also call on the helpline. Run by the RATI Foundation, the helpline will have a team of counsellors, including tech and mental health experts addressing queries on the calls.