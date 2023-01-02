Meta to announce decision on Trump's return to FB, Insta: Report

The company has established a working group to focus on the matter that will include staff from the public policy and communications teams, as well as the content policy team and security and key information, chaired by Monica Bickert, head of global policy management at Facebook, and the safety and integrity teams led by the Chief Information Security Officer Guy Rosen, said the report.



This comes after Twitter Boss Elon Musk revoked a permanent ban on Trump in November last year on the social media platform.



In 2021, Facebook (now Meta) suspended Trump's accounts for two years, the maximum penalty under a newly revealed set of rules for suspending public figures, from its former indefinite ban set on January 7.