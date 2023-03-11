Facebook's parent company Meta to begin laying off another 11K employees in multiple waves next week

"The company is also expected to shut down some projects and teams in conjunction with these cuts," the report mentioned.



The job cuts will hit projects on wearable devices at Reality Labs, along with Meta's hardware and Metaverse vertical that is bleeding billions of dollars at the moment.



However, the final count of the cumulative job cuts expected over the second quarter isn't clear yet.



"We're continuing to look across the company, across both Family of Apps and Reality Labs, and really evaluate whether we are deploying our resources toward the highest leverage opportunities," Meta Chief Financial Officer Susan Li said at an Morgan Stanley conference on Thursday.