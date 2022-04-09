Microsoft seizes domains of Russia-backed hacker group that targeted Ukraine

"We have since re-directed these domains to a sinkhole controlled by Microsoft, enabling us to mitigate Strontium's current use of these domains and enabling victim notifications," said Tom Burt, Corporate Vice President, Customer Security and Trust at Microsoft.



The company recently observed attacks from Strontium targetting Ukrainian entities and were able to disrupt some of these attacks.



Strontium was targetting Ukrainian institutions including media organisations. It was also targeting government institutions and think tanks in the US and the European Union involved in foreign policy.



"We believe Strontium was attempting to establish long-term access to the systems of its targets, provide tactical support for the physical invasion and exfiltrate sensitive information. We have notified Ukraine's government about the activity we detected and the action we've taken," said Burt.