Microsoft simplifies process for switching default browser on Windows 11

In previous builds of Windows 11, users had to jump through several hoops to completely change their default browser. The operating system required users to individually set a default browser for every type of file and link.



As per the report, Windows 11 now lets users set any browser as their default. If they would like, they can still choose different browsers for specific file types.



For example, users may like to use Chrome as their browser but Edge as a PDF viewer, the report said.



The other highlight from the update is that it displays up to three high-priority toast notifications simultaneously.