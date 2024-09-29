Mideast countries, anti-Israel factions condemn brutal assaults in Lebanon

Countries and anti-Israel factions in the Middle East have strongly condemned the Israeli attack that killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon.

On Friday evening, Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on Hezbollah's main headquarters in Dahieh, which Israeli military said killed Nasrallah along with some other group commanders, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hezbollah on Saturday confirmed Nasrallah's death.

In a statement, the group mourned Nasrallah, describing him as "a great martyr" and "a heroic, bold, brave, wise, insightful, and faithful leader" for nearly 30 years, who lately led in "the battle for Palestine, Gaza, and the oppressed Palestinian people".

According to Lebanon's MTV TV channel, Friday's raids on Beirut killed at least six people, injured 91 others, flattened several residential buildings, and caused huge damage to infrastructure in the neighbourhood.

Shortly after Hezbollah confirmed Nasrallah's death, Hamas issued a statement condemning the Israeli airstrikes on Dahieh as "a cowardly terrorist act, a massacre, and a heinous crime" that proved once again Israel's "bloodiness and brutality".

Hamas held Israel fully responsible for "this heinous crime and its serious repercussions on the security and stability of the region," and condemned the US administration's "continued support" for Israel.