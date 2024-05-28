Mideast countries, EU condemn Israel's strikes on Rafah camp

Countries in the Middle East and the European Union have condemned Israel's airstrike on tents housing displaced civilians in northwestern Rafah of the Gaza Strip, which reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 45 Palestinians and injuries to numerous others.

The Israeli airstrike targeted on Sunday evening the tents in a newly established camp for the displaced civilians in the southernmost Gazan city, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported. Local security sources said the area was supposed to be safe based on the classification by the Israeli army.

In response to the attack, Hamas has informed mediators that it will not participate in any negotiation for a ceasefire in Gaza or a prisoner exchange deal, a source in the movement said on Monday, 27 May.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry on Monday issued a strong-worded statement condemning the attack as a severe violation of international laws that would worsen the humanitarian crisis in the besieged Palestinian enclave, Xinhua news agency reported.

It also expressed deep concern that the operation would complicate ongoing mediation efforts and hinder progress toward an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.