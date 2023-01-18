Migration challenges demand European solidarity: Greek PM

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for a mechanism for the relocation of asylum seekers and urged better cooperation between the European Union (EU), Turkey and his country in combating human trafficking.



The handling of migration is an "ongoing wager" that demands European solidarity and preparedness, Mitsotakis said at an event organised by the Greek Migration and Asylum Ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.



"The handling of this problem can and must only be European," he said. "Steps have been taken, but much more needs to be done. In a period of international instability, immigration turns into an ongoing wager."



Mitsotakis reviewed the progress achieved in recent years and called for more effective cooperation to tackle the remaining challenges.