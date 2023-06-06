Mike Pence files official paperwork to join 2024 race

Former US Vice President Mike Pence has filed the official paperwork to join the 2024 presidential race and is slated to announce his bid on Wednesday to enter an increasingly crowded field for the Republican Party's White House nomination.



The 63-year-old, who considers himself "a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order", will formally launch his campaign with a video, speech and town hall event in the early voting state of Iowa on Wednesday.



Launching his campaign will put Pence face-to-face with former President Donald Trump, reports the BBC.



Relations between the two soured after Trump turned on Pence for lacking "courage" after the latter refused to help overturn the 2020 election results.