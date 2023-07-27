Mikheil Saakashvili: 'Of course, I feel in danger'

DW conducted an interview with former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is currently jailed, by sending him a set of questions that were answered in writing. He talked about his health and the conditions of imprisonment in Georgia, as well as his relationship to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the prospects of the current regime in Russia.

Saakashvili has been detained in Georgia since the fall of 2021. He was arrested on previous charges after he illegally crossed the border out of Georgia and returned. Several criminal cases, including one for abuse of power during his term as president, have been brought against him.

He has been in the Vivamed clinic in the Georgian capital Tbilisi since May 2022 and says that he was "physically and psychologically tortured systematically" in prison. Those closest to him believe that he was poisoned.