Military construction on Myanmar island suspected to be Chinese intel gathering facility

The construction on Great Coco was provocative, he said, adding that it "presents a significant challenge to regional security, and will likely generate significant tensions between China and India in the Bay of Bengal", the Guardian reported.



Analysts believe Myanmar's military is likely seeking to play India and China off against one another in return for greater economic and diplomatic support.



Great Coco could be used as leverage in negotiations with Delhi, said Damien Symon of the Intel Lab, who co-authored the Chatham House report, adding that the Myanmar military was "well aware of Indian fears relating to Chinese surveillance of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands".