Millions at risk as UNRWA faces funding shortfall: UN chief

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has issued an urgent appeal to member states to bridge a $100 million funding shortfall facing the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, warning that the lives and wellbeing of millions hang in the balance as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens.

Addressing a high-level donor conference for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on Tuesday, Guterres said the agency was confronting one of the gravest financial and operational crises in its history.

"As we meet here today, the safety and welfare of millions of Palestine refugees hangs in the balance," the UN chief said, urging countries to step forward with immediate financial support.

He warned that UNRWA's position had become increasingly precarious because of a severe cash crunch and sweeping restrictions imposed by Israel on the agency's operations across the occupied Palestinian territories.

Describing the humanitarian situation in Gaza as "utterly appalling", Guterres also pointed to escalating violence by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank and continuing Israeli strikes in Lebanon, where many Palestinian refugees have sought shelter.