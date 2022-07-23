Millions of unencrypted messages exposed by messaging app Justalk: Report

JusTalk claims both its apps are end-to-end encrypted -- where only the people in the conversation can read its messages -- and boasts on its website that "only you and the person you communicate with can see, read or listen to them: Even the JusTalk team won't access your data!"



But a review of the huge cache of internal data proves those claims are not true.



The data includes millions of JusTalk user messages, along with the precise date and time they were sent and the phone numbers of both the sender and recipient.



It also contained records of calls that were placed using the app.



As per the report, security researcher Anurag Sen found the data this week and asked the website for help reporting it to the company.