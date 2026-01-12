Minnesota: Massive outrage continues against federal raids, fatal ICE shooting

The US state of Minnesota’s twin cities have erupted into sustained unrest as federal immigration enforcement sweeps through neighbourhoods in what the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) describes as its largest immigration operation ever, deepening tensions sparked by the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer last week.

Video shared by news agencies captured federal agents ramming open a residential door in Minneapolis and dragging a handcuffed man out minutes after they had reportedly pepper-sprayed protesters trying to block the raid. The entry was made under an arrest document signed only by an immigration officer — not a judge — a distinction critics note does not legally authorise forced entry in private homes.

Since early December, over 2,000 immigration arrests have been made in the state as part of the enforcement campaign, which federal officials say targets significant immigration violations and fraud.

Riots and demonstrations escalated after Good was shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross, an experienced law enforcement veteran whose career spans nearly two decades in the Border Patrol and ICE. Federal authorities have defended the shooting as an act of self-defence, claiming Good attempted to “weaponise” her vehicle against agents — a description contested by local leaders and eyewitness footage.