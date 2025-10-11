MIT rejects Trump administration’s controversial higher education proposal

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has formally rejected a Trump administration proposal that linked preferential access to federal funding with strict policy commitments for universities.

In a letter to US education secretary Linda McMahon, MIT president Sally Kornbluth criticised the plan, arguing that it would “restrict freedom of expression” on campus and was incompatible with the university’s core values.

The proposal, circulated to several leading institutions including Brown University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Texas, outlined what the administration called a “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education.”

Among its measures were caps on international student admissions, limitations on university leaders’ public comments on political matters, and the adoption of a binary definition of gender.

It also urged universities to rely on standardised tests for most admissions, to “commit to using lawful force if necessary” to manage and prevent campus protests, and to ensure that conservative viewpoints could be freely expressed.

Additional stipulations included screening foreign students for anti-US sentiment and reporting disciplinary records to federal authorities. Any breach of the terms could result in universities returning federal funds and private donations.

Kornbluth emphasised that MIT already adheres to several of the proposed standards, including the use of standardised testing and the promotion of free expression, and that its international undergraduate population stands at roughly 10 per cent. She stressed that the university’s values were adopted deliberately, to support its academic mission.