MIT rejects Trump administration’s controversial higher education proposal
Measures included limits on international students, restrictions on leaders’ political comments, and a binary gender policy
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has formally rejected a Trump administration proposal that linked preferential access to federal funding with strict policy commitments for universities.
In a letter to US education secretary Linda McMahon, MIT president Sally Kornbluth criticised the plan, arguing that it would “restrict freedom of expression” on campus and was incompatible with the university’s core values.
The proposal, circulated to several leading institutions including Brown University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Texas, outlined what the administration called a “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education.”
Among its measures were caps on international student admissions, limitations on university leaders’ public comments on political matters, and the adoption of a binary definition of gender.
It also urged universities to rely on standardised tests for most admissions, to “commit to using lawful force if necessary” to manage and prevent campus protests, and to ensure that conservative viewpoints could be freely expressed.
Additional stipulations included screening foreign students for anti-US sentiment and reporting disciplinary records to federal authorities. Any breach of the terms could result in universities returning federal funds and private donations.
Kornbluth emphasised that MIT already adheres to several of the proposed standards, including the use of standardised testing and the promotion of free expression, and that its international undergraduate population stands at roughly 10 per cent. She stressed that the university’s values were adopted deliberately, to support its academic mission.
“The compact includes principles with which we fundamentally disagree, particularly those that would restrict freedom of expression and undermine institutional independence,” Kornbluth wrote.
“We believe scientific funding should be awarded solely on merit. America’s leadership in science and innovation relies on independent thinking and open competition for excellence. Accordingly, we cannot endorse the proposed approach.”
MIT has previously been affected by federal funding cuts under the Trump administration. Earlier this year, it joined other universities in a lawsuit challenging reductions to health research funding and has filed court briefs supporting Harvard University, which is also contesting federal cuts.
Other institutions contacted about the compact include the University of Arizona, Dartmouth College, Vanderbilt University, the University of Southern California, and the University of Virginia.
Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a stark warning to the state’s universities last week, stating that any institution that signed the agreement would lose billions in state funding, including Cal Grants. “California will not bankroll schools that sell out their students, professors, and researchers, and surrender academic freedom,” he declared.
