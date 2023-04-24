Mohammad Shahabuddin takes oath as Bangladesh's new president

He was elected as president unopposed in February this year as a candidate of the ruling Awami League.

Despite being largely ornamental head of the state, the office of the president draws extra attention particularly during the general elections as he appoints the prime minister and becomes the constitutional guardian of the country.

Bangladesh is set for general elections in December or in January next year, amid growing diferences between the ruling Awami League and its main opposition the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) over the electoral system.

In a media interview last week, Shahabuddin, a lower court judge, said it was largely the responsibility of the Election Commission to create the atmosphere to encourage voters to cast their votes and expected the independent constitutional body to play its due role.

He said, after assuming his office, he would review the political situation and assess if he needed to play any role in minimising disputes between the political parties.