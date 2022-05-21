Monkeypox cases confirmed in 12 countries

The WHO said on Friday that the recent outbreaks "are atypical, as they are occurring in non-endemic countries".



It said it was "working with the affected countries and others to expand disease surveillance to find and support people who may be affected".



The WHO also warned against stigmatising groups because of the disease, the BBC reported.



"It can be a barrier to ending an outbreak as it may prevent people from seeking care, and lead to undetected spread," it said.



WHO's Europe regional director Hans Kluge warned that "as we enter the summer season with mass gatherings, festivals and parties, I am concerned that transmission could accelerate".



He added that all but one of the recent cases had no relevant travel history to areas where monkeypox was endemic.