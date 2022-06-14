Monkeypox contact tracing tough with many unknown sexual partners: Report

About 20 out of 45 also reported attending "sex-on-premises", such as in saunas, dark rooms or sex clubs in the UK or abroad during the incubation period, while nearly 64 per cent met new partners via dating apps, the report said.



"Traditional contact tracing as a primary control intervention in this specific group will be challenging as most cases reported having sexual contact with new or casual partners, sometimes in the context of cruising grounds or during chemsex, frequently where contact details were unavailable for tracing," said the report.



As of June 12, the UKHSA has detected 104 additional cases of monkeypox in England, bringing the total number confirmed in the UK to 470 with 452 cases in England, 12 in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland, and four in Wales.



The outbreak in the UK is currently classified as Level 2, meaning that transmission is confined to a subpopulation with close contacts, but the report said health officials were closely monitoring the situation for evidence of Level 3 - the stage before full community transmission, the report said.