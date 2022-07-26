Monkeypox may not be limited to gay, bisexual men, can spread to others: WHO

She cautioned against complacency in the rapidly escalating monkeypox outbreak, which has so far caused more than 16,000 cases in about 75 countries and five deaths in Africa.



"At the moment, cases continue to be reported among men who have sex with men for the most part, but we should not expect that to remain as such," Smallwood said.



"If it does spread to other groups, particularly to people who are vulnerable to severe monkeypox disease, which we know there are certain groups that are more prone to severe illness, then we might see increased public health impact," she added.



It is not uncommon for a virus outbreak to start in one particular group or setting before spreading more widely in the general population, Smallwood said, noting that health authorities could take cues from the early findings.



"This really might be the canary in the mine that's alerting us to a new disease threat that could spread to other groups," she continued.