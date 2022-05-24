Monkeypox primarily spread via sexual contact, but containable: WHO

The WHO also noted that monkeypox can be contained in countries outside of Africa where the virus is not usually detected.



"This is a containable situation," the WHO's emerging disease lead Maria Van Kerkhove said at a news conference on Monday.



"We want to stop human-to-human transmission. We can do this in non-endemic countries," she added, referring to recent cases in Europe and North America.



Despite being the largest outbreak outside of Africa in 50 years, monkeypox does not spread easily between people and experts say the threat is not comparable to the coronavirus pandemic.



"Transmission is really happening from skin-to-skin contact, most of the people who have been identified have more of a mild disease," Van Kerkhove said.



The WHO added that there was no evidence the monkeypox virus had mutated, following earlier speculation over the cause of the current outbreak.



Viruses in this group "tend not to mutate and they tend to be fairly stable," said Lewis.



Experts have also suggested that countries should review the availability of the smallpox vaccine which is also effective against monkeypox.