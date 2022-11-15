Moody's accords negative credit outlook to countries on high prices, slowing growth

The policy dilemma between servicing creditors and meeting populations' demands for social and economic developments will intensify as governments dedicate a growing share of their revenue to interest payments, it added.



"Our outlook for sovereign creditworthiness in 2023 is negative. Although inflation will start declining, prices of food and energy will remain high, curbing economic growth and raising social tensions," Moody's said.



Global GDP growth will slow to 1.7 per cent in 2023, from 3 per cent in 2022 as higher prices and tighter monetary policy hurt consumer spending, investment and economic sentiment.