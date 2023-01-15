More classified documents found at Biden's residences: White House

Biden, who normally spends his weekends at his residence in Wilmington, Delaware, arrived there on Friday evening. The White House Special Counsel Richard Sauber in a statement on Saturday said that one classified document was found in a room adjacent to Biden's garage Wednesday night.



The lawyers who discovered that document did not have security clearances paused their search as a result, Sauber said on Saturday.



"While I was transferring it to the DOJ (Department of Justice) officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages. The DOJ officials with me immediately took possession of them," he said.



"The President's lawyers have acted immediately and voluntarily to provide the Penn Biden documents to the Archives and the Wilmington documents to DOJ. We have now publicly released specific details about the documents identified, how they were identified, and where they were found," he said.



The White House is facing increasing criticism for its lack of transparency with the public over the documents.



The initial batch of documents 10 classified documents from Biden's time as vice president were found at his former private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement were found on November 2 but not revealed to the public until Monday.