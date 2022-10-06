More than 30 killed in childcare center attack: Thai police
Police in Thailand say more than 30 people were killed Thursday in a shooting at a childcare center in the northwest of the country
Police in Thailand say more than 30 people were killed Thursday in a shooting at a childcare center in the northwest of the country.
Police Maj Gen Achayon Kraithong said the gunman opened fire early in the afternoon in the center in the town of Nongbua Lamphu.
He said 30 people were killed but had no more details. Following the shooting the assailant took his own life.
A spokesperson for a regional public affairs office said 26 deaths have been confirmed so far - 23 children, two teachers and one police officer.
Mass shootings are rare in Thailand even though the rate of gun ownership is high compared with some other countries in the region, and illegal weapons are common, reported Reuters
In 2020, a soldier angry over a property deal gone sour killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations.
