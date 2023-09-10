Morocco earthquake death toll crosses 2,000

The death toll from a strong earthquake that struck Morocco on the night of Friday, 8 September has crossed 2,000, according to the country's interior ministry. "There is destruction everywhere," eyewitnesses near the Atlas mountains were quoted as saying by CNN.

According to USGS, the tremor was the deadliest to hit the North African country in decades.

The quake, measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale, hit Morocco's High Atlas mountain range on Friday, 8 September at 11:11 pm local time, at a depth of 18.5 km.

The earthquake was felt in many cities across Morocco, including Rabat and Casablanca. Many houses collapsed in the cities of Taroudant and Marrakesh, local media reported.

Xinhua correspondents at Ouarzazate, about 190 km southeast of Marrakesh, saw residents taking shelter in an open space after the earthquake.