Moscow calls US pressure on India over Russian oil purchases unfair

Babushkin also argued that Western sanctions on Russia were backfiring on those who imposed them, and predicted that BRICS would play an increasingly important role as a stabilising force in global affairs.

His comments come amid friction in India-US relations after President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 percent, including an additional 25 per cent penalty over New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

India has defended its oil imports, saying procurement is guided by national interest and market dynamics. Since Western sanctions on Moscow in 2022, India has increasingly turned to discounted Russian crude. As a result, Russia’s share of India’s oil imports has surged from 1.7 per cent in 2019-20 to 35.1 per cent in 2024-25, making it India’s largest supplier.

With PTI inputs