Moscow concert hall: Dozens dead after blast, shooting
Several countries have condemned the deadly terrorist attack at a Moscow concert hall, which killed over 60. The "Islamic State" militant group claimed responsibility for the attack
Putin wishes injured victims speedy recovery
Russian President Vladimir Putin wished those injured in the terror attack on a Moscow concert hall a speedy recovery.
"The president wished everyone a speedy recovery and conveyed his gratitude to the doctors," Russian news agencies reported, citing Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.
Death toll climbs to over 60, Russian media says
The death toll from the Moscow concert terrorist attack has climbed to more than 60, Russian media reported.
Russia's investigative committee reported on the updated death toll on Saturday, the Russian RIA news agency said. It cited the committee as adding that the death toll could further increase.
A spokesperson for the committee was quoted by RIA as saying it was too early to say anything about the fate of the attackers.
Meanwhile, Russian news outlets said that President Vladimir Putin was updated on the deadly attack, having spoken to law enforcement officials.
Putin received reports from the head of the security services (FSB), the Investigative Committee, the National Guard, and the ministers of interior, health and emergency situations, the news agencies reported, citing the Kremlin.
UN Security Council calls for cooperation with Moscow to achieve accountability
The United Nations Security Council called on all states to "cooperate actively with the Government of the Russian Federation, as well as all other relevant authorities" to bring to account those responsible for the terrorist attack.
In a statement, the council said the perpetrators and backers of the "reprehensible acts of terrorism" must be held accountable and brought to justice.
"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack," their statement said.
France's Macron 'firmly condemns' terrorist attack
French President Emmanuel Macron "firmly" condemned the attack in a statement issued by the Elysee.
The updated version of the statement saw Macron acknowledge the claim of responsibility by the "Islamic State" militant group.
Macron expressed solidarity with the victims of the attack as well as the Russian people.
UN chief condemns attack 'in the strongest possible terms'
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "condemns in the strongest possible terms" the attack on a concert hall in Moscow, his spokesman said.
"The Secretary-General conveys his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the Government of the Russian Federation," spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement.
The attack was the deadliest in Russia in years, killing at least 40 people, and came as the country's war in Ukraine dragged into its third year.
'Islamic State' claims responsibility for concert hall attack
The "Islamic State" (IS) claimed responsibility for the attack on a concert venue, Crocus City Hall, near Moscow.
IS fighters "attacked a large gathering... on the outskirts of the Russian capital Moscow," the group said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.
The statement said the attackers had "retreated to their bases safely."
Meanwhile, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the terrorists allegedly left the concert hall in a white Renault car.
Two weeks ago, the US Embassy in Russia warned that "extremists" had imminent plans for an attack in Moscow.
The embassy had issued its warning several hours after the FSB said it had foiled an attack on a Moscow synagogue by a cell of the militant group "Islamic State."
Germany, France call for swift investigation into attack
The German Foreign Ministry has called for an investigation into the background of the terrorist attack at a concert hall outside Moscow.
"The images of the terrible attack on innocent people in Crocus City Hall near Moscow are horrific. The background must be investigated quickly," it wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
"Our deepest condolences with the families of the victims," the ministry added.
Meanwhile, French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs also said that the images from Moscow tonight are horrifying.
"Our thoughts go to the victims and to those injured as well as to the Russian people. All effort has to be made to determine the causes of these heinous acts," it wrote on X.
EU, US condemn terrorist attack
The Europen Union is shocked and appalled by the reports of a terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall in Moscow, the bloc's lead spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, Peter Stano, wrote on social media.
"The EU condemns any attacks against civilians," he added. "Our thoughts are with all those Russian citizens affected."
Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Moscow also said it was shocked by reports of a terrorist attack at the concert venue.
"We express our sincere condolences to the Russian people for the loss of life and injuries sustained as a result of today's terrorist attack," it wrote on Telegram.
Published: 23 Mar 2024, 8:31 AM