Moscow concert hall: Dozens dead after blast, shooting

Putin wishes injured victims speedy recovery

Russian President Vladimir Putin wished those injured in the terror attack on a Moscow concert hall a speedy recovery.

"The president wished everyone a speedy recovery and conveyed his gratitude to the doctors," Russian news agencies reported, citing Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

Death toll climbs to over 60, Russian media says

The death toll from the Moscow concert terrorist attack has climbed to more than 60, Russian media reported.

Russia's investigative committee reported on the updated death toll on Saturday, the Russian RIA news agency said. It cited the committee as adding that the death toll could further increase.

A spokesperson for the committee was quoted by RIA as saying it was too early to say anything about the fate of the attackers.

Meanwhile, Russian news outlets said that President Vladimir Putin was updated on the deadly attack, having spoken to law enforcement officials.

Putin received reports from the head of the security services (FSB), the Investigative Committee, the National Guard, and the ministers of interior, health and emergency situations, the news agencies reported, citing the Kremlin.

UN Security Council calls for cooperation with Moscow to achieve accountability

The United Nations Security Council called on all states to "cooperate actively with the Government of the Russian Federation, as well as all other relevant authorities" to bring to account those responsible for the terrorist attack.

In a statement, the council said the perpetrators and backers of the "reprehensible acts of terrorism" must be held accountable and brought to justice.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack," their statement said.

France's Macron 'firmly condemns' terrorist attack

French President Emmanuel Macron "firmly" condemned the attack in a statement issued by the Elysee.

The updated version of the statement saw Macron acknowledge the claim of responsibility by the "Islamic State" militant group.

Macron expressed solidarity with the victims of the attack as well as the Russian people.