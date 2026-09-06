Mudslide, landslide leave 2 dead, 10 missing in China’s Jiangxi
China operates a four-tier emergency response system for natural disasters, with Level I representing the highest level of severity
At least two people have died and 10 remain missing after a mudslide and landslide struck Ji’an city in east China’s Jiangxi Province, authorities said, as torrential rain brought by Typhoon Saudel triggered the disaster.
Firefighters recovered the body of one of the missing people from a collapsed house in Mingkeng Village, in Gaoping town, on Sunday morning, according to reporters at the scene.
Two other people have been rescued and are in stable condition. Search and rescue operations remain underway, while authorities are evacuating residents and taking measures to prevent further disasters.
More than 640 rescuers had reached the affected area by 10 pm, according to the county flood control and drought relief headquarters.
The first team of firefighters, equipped with life detectors, drones and sniffer dogs, arrived at around 11 am after taking a mountain route because the road leading to the village had been damaged.
So far, 39 villagers have been evacuated to safety. In neighbouring areas, more than 5,300 people have also been relocated as a precaution against further landslides and other weather-related disasters.
Rescue teams are continuing to repair damaged roads and power lines. Telecommunications services have since been restored.
The disaster prompted Jiangxi to activate a Level-III provincial emergency response for disaster relief on Saturday afternoon. Typhoon Saudel has affected around 161,500 people across the province.
China’s Ministry of Natural Resources also raised its geological disaster response for Jiangxi from Level IV to Level III and dispatched a team to help coordinate rescue and disaster-prevention efforts.
The China National Commission for Disaster Reduction and the Ministry of Emergency Management activated a Level-IV national emergency response for natural disaster relief. Officials also sent work and emergency survey teams equipped with technology including slope radar to assist rescue operations.
The National Development and Reform Commission allocated 20 million yuan ($2.95 million) from central natural disaster relief funds to support emergency rescue and recovery efforts in Jiangxi.
The funds will help repair damaged infrastructure, including roads and water conservancy facilities, as well as public facilities such as schools and hospitals, with the aim of restoring normal life and production in affected areas as quickly as possible.
China operates a four-tier emergency response system for natural disasters, with Level I representing the highest level of severity.
With IANS inputs