Mudslide, landslide leave 2 dead, 10 missing in China’s Jiangxi

At least two people have died and 10 remain missing after a mudslide and landslide struck Ji’an city in east China’s Jiangxi Province, authorities said, as torrential rain brought by Typhoon Saudel triggered the disaster.

Firefighters recovered the body of one of the missing people from a collapsed house in Mingkeng Village, in Gaoping town, on Sunday morning, according to reporters at the scene.

Two other people have been rescued and are in stable condition. Search and rescue operations remain underway, while authorities are evacuating residents and taking measures to prevent further disasters.

More than 640 rescuers had reached the affected area by 10 pm, according to the county flood control and drought relief headquarters.

The first team of firefighters, equipped with life detectors, drones and sniffer dogs, arrived at around 11 am after taking a mountain route because the road leading to the village had been damaged.