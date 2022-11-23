Multiple deaths, injuries reported after shooting at US supermarket
The number of fatalities and injuries remains unclear, but the gunman is said to have died, local media reports said
Multiple fatalities and injuries were reported after a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, police said on Wednesday.
According to Chesapeake police, a call reporting the shooting came in at 10.12 p.m. on Tuesday.
The number of fatalities and injuries remains unclear, but the gunman is said to have died, local media reports said.
There is reportedly a large police response outside the supermarket, with dozens of emergency vehicles on the scene.
Police are going through the Walmart building and residents have been asked to steer clear.
