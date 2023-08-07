Museum of Pop Culture removes exhibitions of J.K Rowling due to her 'transphobic views'

The Seattle based Museum of Pop Culture (MPC or MoPOC) which is dedicated as implied by its name to celebrate pop culture has removed all exhibitions of English author J.K Rowling from its Harry Potter exhibition in light of her alleged "transphobic views."

As reported by Deadline, the MOPC had previously published a blog explaining its decision to airbrush Rowling from its display, due to her controversial views and allegedly negative views.

Project manager Chris Moore, who is transgender, wrote in the piece: "There's a certain cold, heartless, joy-sucking entity in the world of Harry Potter and, this time, it is not actually a Dementor."

"We would love to go with the internet's theory that these books were actually written without an author, but this certain person is a bit too vocal with her super hateful and divisive views to be ignored."