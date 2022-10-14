Musk being probed by federal authorities over $44 bn deal, claims Twitter

In response to Twitter's filing, Musk's attorney Alex Spiro was quoted as saying that it is a move to "distract from Twitter's own legal problems".



"Twitter's executives are under federal investigation. This misdirection was sent by Twitter to try and uncover which of their assorted misconduct they are under investigation for," Spiro told CNN.



Earlier this week, a court filing by Elon Musk's legal team revealed that Twitter's former head of security, whistleblower Peiter Zatko, burnt 10 notebooks and deleted 100 computer files at the behest of the company's managers.



The filing alleged that Twitter asked Zatko to destroy evidence before he was asked to leave the company after he received more than $7 million as part of the settlement.