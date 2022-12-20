Musk blames bots for his poll, now wants only Blue subscribers to participate

Stunned at his own Twitter poll result which decided he should quit as the CEO, Elon Musk took a U-turn on Tuesday, saying that going forward, only Blue subscribers will be able to participate in polls organised by him.



His Twitter poll on Monday revealed that a whopping 57.5 per cent people wanted him to quit as the CEO of the micro-blogging platform.



"Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," the Tesla CEO had said.



When a follower posted that Blue subscribers should be the only ones that can vote in policy-related polls, Musk replied: "Good point. Twitter will make that change."