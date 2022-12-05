Musk condemns Trump, says 'constitution is greater than any president'

The White House said in a statement that the American Constitution is a sacrosanct document "that for over 200 years has guaranteed that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country".



"The Constitution brings the American people together -- regardless of party -- and elected leaders swear to uphold it," White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement.



"It's the ultimate monument to all of the Americans who have given their lives to defeat self-serving despots that abused their power and trampled on fundamental rights. Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation, and should be universally condemned. You cannot only love America when you win," Bates added.