Musk invited to UK Parliament to discuss $44 bn Twitter buyout

"Appearing before the committee will give Mr Musk an ideal opportunity to set out his proposals for Twitter in more depth and we would look forward to welcoming him," he added.



Knight mentioned that his Committee has noted Musk's proposed acquisition of the micro-blogging site and they are interested in the developments he has proposed.



"In particular, your intention to roll out verification for all users echoes our calls on the UK Government as part of proposed legislation, which we hope will restore the UK public's trust in digital platforms," Knight said in the letter.