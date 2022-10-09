Musk slams PayPal's policy to fine users over spreading misinformation

Digital payments company PayPal, co-founded by Elon Musk, has taken a U-turn on a controversial policy that sought to fine its users $2,500 for spreading "misinformation" on its platform.

The company claimed the policy update had gone out "in error", as Musk and former PayPal president David Marcus criticised the policy on social media.

"An acceptable use policy (AUP) notice recently went out in error that included incorrect information. PayPal is not fining people for misinformation and this language was never intended to be inserted in our policy," the financial services company said in a statement.

"Our teams are working to correct our policy pages. We're sorry for the confusion this has caused," a company spokesperson told National Review.

Marcus blasted the company on Twitter late on Saturday.