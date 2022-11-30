Musk starts reinstating 62K suspended Twitter accounts as 'Big Bang' process

"Each reinstatement requires Twitter to rebuild a social graph, activating data on who the account follows and who follows the account. For large accounts like Trump's, with 88 million followers, that's millions of lists that Twitter has to update and maintain," the report informed.



Musk calls his move as "general amnesty to suspended accounts".



Last week, Musk put out a Twitter poll on reinstating accounts that "have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam".