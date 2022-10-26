Musk to sign takeover deal as Twitter employees slam his layoff threat

Elon Musk has reportedly told investors and bankers that he is going to close the $44 billion Twitter takeover deal by Friday, as employees at the micro-blogging platform protest his plan to fire 75 per cent of the Twitter workforce.

Musk must complete the acquisition by Friday or face the lawsuit at a Delaware court in the US, as per the deadline given by the judge.

The world's richest man, who has raised $13 billion as loan from banks and lenders to go ahead with the takeover deal, is set to sign the papers necessary to get the deal closed, according to reports.