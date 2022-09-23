Musk's Starlink internet speed drops as more users sign up for service

Elon Musk-run affordable satellite internet service Starlink is expanding fast -- from Antarctica to Royal Caribbean cruise ships -- but its speed has decreased in almost all countries it operates as more users opt for it.



According to a new report from network intelligence firm Ookla, the median download speeds for Starlink fell across Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand, the UK and the US, dropping between 9 per cent and 54 per cent from Q2 2021 to Q2 2022 as more users signed up for the service.



Starlink's data upload speeds also slowed, with speeds decreasing across all of the countries.