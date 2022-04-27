Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Her supporters and independent legal experts have decried her prosecution as unjust and meant to remove the 76-year-old Suu Kyi from politics. She had already been sentenced to six years imprisonment in other cases.



News of the verdict came from a legal official who asked not to be identified because he is not authorised to release information. Suu Kyi's trial in the capital Naypyitaw was closed to the public, and her lawyers were barred from speaking to media.