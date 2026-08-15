Myanmar to accept over 3 lakh verified Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh

Myanmar's military-backed government said on Saturday, 15 August that more than 300,000 Rohingya refugees living in camps in Bangladesh are former residents of western Rakhine state and that it will accept their return once security conditions improve.

The ministry of foreign affairs' statement comes as the Rohingya refugee crisis enters its ninth year, with hundreds of thousands of refugees still living in camps in Bangladesh after fleeing Myanmar in August 2017, when the military launched a crackdown following attacks by a Rohingya insurgent group on security posts in Rakhine.

The operation drove more than 700,000 Rohingya across the border into Bangladesh, joining hundreds of thousands of others who had already been living there for decades after fleeing previous waves of violence perpetrated by Myanmar's military.

The scale, organisation and ferocity of the operation led to accusations of ethnic cleansing and genocide from the international community, including the UN.

Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, does not recognise the Rohingya as one of the country's 135 officially recognised ethnic minorities. It instead refers to them as Bengalis, implying that they are from Bangladesh and have illegally settled in Myanmar.

Myanmar said it had verified 426,545 of the 828,824 refugees on a list provided by Bangladesh as of the end of July, and determined that 308,797 of those verified were former residents of Rakhine.