Myanmar's humanitarian needs increase as conflict continues: UN

The demand for support to people in need exceeds the capacity to respond. But the UN and partners are continuing to provide food, water, warm clothes, blankets, and mosquito nets, as well as hygiene kits and Covid-19 prevention items, he said.



The spokesman also noted that UN and partners also provide protection services to displaced people and communities in conflict areas across the country.



He urged all parties to respect international humanitarian law to protect civilians and ensure people in need have access to humanitarian aid.



The UN's 2022 humanitarian response plan for Myanmar, which seeks $826 million, is only 6 per cent funded, Dujarric said.